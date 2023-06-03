Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 20,367 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, CEO John Kline acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $98,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other New Mountain Finance news, CFO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $178,052.75. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,342.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Kline acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,810.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,342.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 339,575 shares of company stock worth $3,998,333. 10.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $91.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.10%.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

