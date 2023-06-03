Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 27,401 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 27,401 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.83.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.4882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group Public’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

