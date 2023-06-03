Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 35,616 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

