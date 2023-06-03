Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 44,507 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,507 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,932,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYM opened at $126.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53. The company has a market cap of $789.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $145.12.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

