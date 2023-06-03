Allegheny Financial Group LTD Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.31.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

