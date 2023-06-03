Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $106.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Allegiant Travel Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $150.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

