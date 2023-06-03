Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $106.18 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.18.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Allegiant Travel Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $104.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $150.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.58, for a total value of $116,186.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,516,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock valued at $286,362. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,281,000 after buying an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 849,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,756,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
