Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,352 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.7% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $337.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at $34,169,370.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

