Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 5,976 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,361 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.72.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $335.40 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $337.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,081 shares of company stock worth $15,448,816. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

