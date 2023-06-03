AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 3.8 %

NYSE:AMN opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

