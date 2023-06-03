Analysts Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Price Target at $98.94

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

EMR opened at $82.80 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

