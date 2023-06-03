Analysts Set GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) PT at $1,533.00

Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,533.00.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.53) to GBX 1,730 ($21.38) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GSK by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 69,707,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,480,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,476,432 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,651,000 after purchasing an additional 515,951 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GSK by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,253,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,560,000 after purchasing an additional 532,918 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

GSK Increases Dividend

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. GSK has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.