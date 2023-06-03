Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) PT at $73.45

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.45.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

NYSE:OKE opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.97.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

