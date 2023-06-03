Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$53.50

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.50.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Shares of SU stock opened at C$39.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62.
Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
