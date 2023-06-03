Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$53.50

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at C$39.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

