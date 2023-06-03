Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 959,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $28,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3,596.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th.

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $402.51 million, a PE ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.84. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $32.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $39.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.32 million. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

