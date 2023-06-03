Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Stake Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,849 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 17.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 57.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of ARI stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 42.44 and a current ratio of 42.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 76.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $238,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,950.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.