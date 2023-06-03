Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 264,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.2% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $180.95 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average of $152.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.