Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $175.31.

Apple Stock Up 0.5 %

AAPL stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. Apple has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.85.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

