Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $210.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.31.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $180.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.85. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $181.78.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

