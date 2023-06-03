Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.50

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 6194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Ares Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $53,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Ares Acquisition Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

