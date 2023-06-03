Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 125,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,151,000 after acquiring an additional 19,662 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Argan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the operations of its wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Power Industry Services, Telecommunications Infrastructure Services, and Industrial Fabrication and Field Services. The Power Industry Services segment includes engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market.

