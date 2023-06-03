Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.73

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.73 and last traded at $23.97, with a volume of 38104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AY. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -829.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,931.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,406 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,575,000 after buying an additional 105,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.