AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $202.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,630,935,000 after purchasing an additional 625,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,087,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,547,000 after purchasing an additional 531,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $181.20 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

