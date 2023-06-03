AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $202.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.16.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AVB. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities
In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AvalonBay Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $181.20 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $220.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 90.54%.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
Featured Stories
