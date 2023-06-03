Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Avient by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $39.44 on Friday. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

