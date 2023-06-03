Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $28,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Axonics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXNX. CL King began coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Axonics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

AXNX opened at $48.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59. Axonics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

