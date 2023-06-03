Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,645,000 after buying an additional 146,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Paul Grinberg purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

