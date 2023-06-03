Bank of America Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $950.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $800.00 to $950.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $656.76 and its 200 day moving average is $604.93.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadcom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

