Bank of America Cuts Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target to $24.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HASI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.29.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 18.35 and a quick ratio of 18.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $46.24.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 752.42%.

In other news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $170,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.