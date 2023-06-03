Bank of America Lowers Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $13.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.45.

Macy’s stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Macy’s by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,484 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,860,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

