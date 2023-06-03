Barclays Boosts Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $35.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.44% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $35.51 on Thursday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 0.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Chewy by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

