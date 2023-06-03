Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Holdings Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,429 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161,998 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,050,000 after acquiring an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Barnes Group Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on B shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:B opened at $41.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

