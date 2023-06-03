Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BILI. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $15.32 on Friday. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.82) by $0.31. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.61%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bilibili by 13.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $40,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online entertainment content. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos.

