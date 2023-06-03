BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.78 million, a PE ratio of 121.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.