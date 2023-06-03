BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

BGY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $5.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

