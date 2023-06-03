Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock Holdings Lifted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 220.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,622 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.53.

Shares of OWL opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,801.40%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

