BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the third quarter worth about $276,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 10.9% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Towle & Co boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 7,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.85. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.49 and a 12 month high of $93.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on BXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

