Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $294.06

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.06.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $234.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

