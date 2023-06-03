Brokerages Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) PT at $294.06

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.06.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

Danaher stock opened at $234.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12-month low of $221.22 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.32 and its 200 day moving average is $253.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.