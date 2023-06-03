Brokerages Set Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $167.25

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $144.57 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.62.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $207,986,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.