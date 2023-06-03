Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on BURL. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.76.

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

