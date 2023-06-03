Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $71,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 49.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,460,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,332 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.0% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,452.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,096,000 after acquiring an additional 856,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 7.7 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $44.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.