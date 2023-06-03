Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.36. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.