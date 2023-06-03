Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $50.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Capri by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

