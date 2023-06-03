Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,028 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 99.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $449.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

