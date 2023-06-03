Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 169,595.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 256,089 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after purchasing an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cedar Fair by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $48.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

