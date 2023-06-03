Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.58. Celsius has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $140.39.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $50,000,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,372,438. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,150 shares of company stock worth $102,736,551. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after buying an additional 1,401,160 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 552.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 882,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,087,000 after buying an additional 747,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after buying an additional 540,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,022,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

