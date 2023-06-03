ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

ChargePoint Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.08 on Friday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 658,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,846. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,469,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,652,000 after buying an additional 1,396,280 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,277,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,018,000 after buying an additional 178,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after buying an additional 133,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,118,000 after buying an additional 153,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,308,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 1,078,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

