Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $568,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

CHKP stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

