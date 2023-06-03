Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Gordon Haskett

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the company’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Chewy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.24.

Chewy stock opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 322.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Chewy by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

