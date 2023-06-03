Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,592 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3D Systems by 40.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,115 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE DDD opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.52.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $132.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.34 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

