Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 101,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,314,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 100,733 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 161,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $854.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.26.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.