Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,133 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. Palomar’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

